A 16-year-old boy has admitted to hacking into webcams in a BBC Radio 5 live investigation, but claims that it is just a 'laugh.'

The investigation also uncovered websites where hackers trade pictures of people captured on their own webcams without their knowledge, and a black market where access to compromised computers can be bought and sold for a few pence each.

The London teenager told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast, "I do sort of feel bad, but at the time you're having a laugh and it wasn't like I was hurting people."

Online safety charity Childnet International advises that webcams should be disconnected when not in use, and teenagers should not leave webcams in bedrooms or other private areas.