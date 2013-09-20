Video

Is it possible to connect objects such as cars, cattle and trees via the internet? If so, the potential for gleaning data becomes phenomenal.

"We anticipate that the number of things connected to the internet will grow to about 50 billion devices by the year 2020," says Ian Foddering, chief technology officer at Cisco UK.

Newsnight's David Grossman reports on the tiny embedded computers that could change life as we know it - and provide huge new opportunities for cyber attackers.

You can also watch us connect-up the Newsnight presenter's chair and follow its progress on Twitter (@NewsnightChair).