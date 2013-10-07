The WildCat robot by Boston Dynamics
'WildCat' robot put through its paces

US robotics company Boston Dynamics releases new footage of WildCat, its quadruped robot.

WildCat is being developed to run fast on all types of terrain.

So far, WildCat has run at speeds approaching 16mph (26kph) on flat terrain using bounding and galloping gaits.

