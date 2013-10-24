Video

Earlier this year the court of appeal dismissed a case brought by Tesla cars against the BBC's Top Gear show in which the car manufacturer asserted that the programme had faked a scene which appeared to show a Tesla Roadster running out of power.

The California-based car maker claimed that the episode in 2008 had caused sales of the electric sports car to drop. However, the court of appeal rejected the claim that the report on the often provocative programme had damaged the company's reputation.

BBC Newsnight's Gavin Esler went to talk to Mr Musk, the founder of Tesla, SpaceX and PayPal, whose latest proposal is a near-supersonic Hyperloop transport link between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Here Esler asks him about his feelings towards Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson now.

