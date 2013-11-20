Microsoft's Xbox One reviewed

Video

Microsoft's Xbox One is to be released on November 22, between the Sony PlayStation 4's US debut on 15 November and its UK release on 29 November.

It has an improved Kinect motion sensor but slightly less raw processing power than Sony's rival console.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak gets a hands-on look at Microsoft's offering in the first big console battle for eight years.

