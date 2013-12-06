Media player
Christmas tablets reviewed
A tablet is likely to be the must-have gadget for many people this Christmas. But which is the one you would most like to find in your stocking?
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at the tablet market, explains the different systems and reviews three devices.
Watch more clips on the Click website.
06 Dec 2013
