Video

Cycling has become more popular in many cities around the world.

Technically it is the healthy way to travel but not necessarily the safest. Cyclists can be particularly vulnerable alongside lorries and buses where the driver may not be able to see them.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at how technology could have the answer with potential devices that can warn drivers when cyclists are nearby.

