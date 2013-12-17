Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How new technology can make cycling safer
Cycling has become more popular in many cities around the world.
Technically it is the healthy way to travel but not necessarily the safest. Cyclists can be particularly vulnerable alongside lorries and buses where the driver may not be able to see them.
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at how technology could have the answer with potential devices that can warn drivers when cyclists are nearby.
Keep up to date with all the latest gadgets and tech news via BBC Click's website and if you are in the UK you can see the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.
-
17 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window