Track Santa around the world

Want to track Santa's movements on Christmas Eve to get an idea of when he might be coming down your chimney?

BBC Click's Kate Russell suggests two ways to track him. Norad's Santa tracker is sponsored by the North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad). The site has a military feel, which has actually caused controversy this year with some child advocates complaining about the depiction of a military escort for St Nick.

Alternatively, Google's Santa Tracker allows you to travel with Santa courtesy of Google Maps, learning a little about some of his stops along the way.

And don't worry if you think you have left it too late to send Christmas cards as portable North Pole's website will enable you to send a message via Santa.

