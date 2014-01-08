Media player
CES 2014: Smart lamp changes colour to aid sleep
There is no shortage of apps and devices that track sleep, says Withings' Alain Amador, but not a lot of technology that actively helps us doze off.
The Withings Aura is a special lamp that emits certain colours to aid the various stages of falling to sleep and waking up.
In a makeshift dark bedroom on the show floor at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Mr Amador demonstrated the lamp to the BBC's Dave Lee.
