CES 2014: Teen prodigy Nick D'Aloisio on new news app
The British teenager Nick D'Aloisio made headlines last year when he sold his company to the internet giant Yahoo - reportedly for £20m.
Now he is making headlines again with a new app for Yahoo which aims to change the way we read our news online.
It chooses what the top stories of the day are and then gives readers just those.
BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones tracked him down at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News