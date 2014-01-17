Media player
CES 2014: Wearable technology becomes self-contained
From pills which can record your temperature to smart socks that monitor running techniques and a processor the size of an SD card, Click's Spencer Kelly looks at the latest wearable technology on display at the Consumer Electronics Show 2014.
Watch more clips on the Click website. If you are in the UK you can watch the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.
17 Jan 2014
