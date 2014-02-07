Google search changed to avoid fine

Video

Google has promised to make "significant" changes to the way rivals appear in search results, following a three-year investigation by the European Commission. The company had been accused of giving favourable treatment to its own products in search results. Google said it looked forward to resolving the matter.

Video footage of Britain's top secret drone project, Taranis, has been revealed.

And North Korea's "home-grown" operating system, Red Star OS, appears to have been updated and now bears a strong resemblance to Apple's Mac OSX platform.

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at these and other tech news stories.

