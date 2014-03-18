The Japanese imaging giant Epson is one of a number of technology firms looking to create an innovative visual experience through an interactive head-mounted display.

The Moverio augmented-reality glasses are wired to a controller using the Android mobile operating system.

They were first released a couple of years ago but a new version is shortly due for release - aimed at workers and "early adopter" consumers.

The BBC's Richard Taylor caught a first look at South by Southwest Interactive in Austin, Texas.

