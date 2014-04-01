Margaret Hodge, chair of the Public Accounts Committee (Pac), has criticised BT's rollout of rural broadband.

Her committee said that many of the maps released lacked sufficient detail about coverage and the speeds that would be provided. It also questioned the costs involved.

BT highlighted that it was audited by the National Audit Office and said it delivered value for money.

But Mrs Hodge told the BBC that the firm was exploiting its monopoly position.