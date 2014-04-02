A potential hi-tech robotic security guard has been unveiled in the US.

The Knightscope K5 is a 5ft-tall (1.5m) robot aimed at predicting and preventing crime by autonomously patrolling public spaces.

Equipped with everything from thermal imaging to facial recognition, his Silicon Valley backers say he represents the future of surveillance.

But is the Knightscope a creepy and intrusive tool or an essential weapon in the arsenal of crime-prevention?

The BBC's North America technology correspondent Richard Taylor met him recently - on patrol at a tech startup event.

