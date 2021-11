Amazon has launched an internet-connected TV set-top box as it vies with Apple and Google to gain a share of the lucrative television market.

Dubbed Amazon Fire TV, the device is a small black box similar to Apple TV. It will cost $99 (£59) and is available immediately in the US.

Dave Limp, vice president of devices at Amazon, told the BBC that operating the device was a "great experience" for the user.

Michelle Fleury reports.