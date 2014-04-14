Media player
Video
A week through Google Glass
The BBC's Technology Correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones tried out Google Glass for a week, documenting his work and home life.
Google Glass will go on sale to the US public on 15 April for a single day, the company has announced.
Apart from the opening, every image and video in the footage was shot by Glass.
14 Apr 2014
