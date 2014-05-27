Media player
Google Glass: Rory Cellan-Jones puts it to the public
For six weeks BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones has been wearing Google Glass.
As he investigated its usefulness, he showed the device to members of the public to gauge their reaction.
This video is a compilation of some of those reactions, as recorded on Google Glass.
27 May 2014
