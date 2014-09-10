Video

Anonymous messaging apps have seen a surge in popularity.

While some have been used for cyber-bullying, a school in South Carolina has embraced the technology and developed its own app to help students feel safer.

Pupils can use the Anonymous Alerts app to tell teachers about any concerns they may have using their school issued iPad.

The BBC's Jonathan Blake reports.

