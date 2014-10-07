Coffee consumption and smartphone use are two staples of modern life.

One company has developed a product to bring the two together.

The Top Brewer by Scanomat is a fitted coffee tap, which is controlled through an app on a smartphone, allowing users to select the kind of coffee or hot drink they want.

However, with units retailing from in the region of £6,000, it is a luxury item out of the reach of most people.

Simon Bracken of Scanomat demonstrated the product to the BBC's Dougal Shaw, at the 100% Design Show in London, part of London Design Festival.