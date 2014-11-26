Media player
PhD student adapts cheap microscope and saves £100,000
A PhD student from Brunel University London has saved himself £100,000 by 'hacking' his own kit.
Adam Lynch created his own inverted microscope by adapting a cheap instrument he bought online.
Adam realised a USB microscope he had purchased from a hobby shop could be clamped upside down on a table to produce the same images as its much more expensive official equivalent.
He estimates his invention cost around £160, but does not want to patent it because he believes science should be open source.
Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw
26 Nov 2014
