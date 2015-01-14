Video

A small community of musicians are using oscilloscopes to hide intricate animations and messages inside music.

Invented over a century ago, oscilloscopes are laboratory instruments used to observe the waveforms of electronic signals.

Musician and audio engineer Jerobeam Fenderson is one of the few people in the world using the device to create animations.

By carefully crafting sounds on a computer Mr Fenderson can create music that, when viewed on an oscilloscope, displays intricate 3D images.

BBC Click's Stephen Beckett spoke to Mr Fenderson about why he's chosen to use oscilloscopes over more modern tools.

