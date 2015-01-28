Black and white picture of children watching television / child looking at tablet computer
Future of News: How will technology change news in the future?

Technological developments are allowing journalists to find news content and change the way news stories are told.

Broadcasters and academics discuss how changes in technology will alter the way news is created in the future.

  • 28 Jan 2015
