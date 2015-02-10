Video

South Korea-based Samsung has just begun domestic sales of high-end televisions with a smart interface powered by its own Tizen operating system.

It is part of a wider push by the consumer electronics firm to incorporate the software in a wide range of its home products - everything from fridges and washing machines to robotic vacuum cleaners.

As well as making its devices less dependent on rival systems like Google Android, Samsung believes Tizen OS will allow more seamless communication between its own devices.

Previously Samsung's smart TV interfaces have been criticised as being slow and delivering a poor user experience.

So - how effectively does Tizen address these issues? The BBC's North America Technology Correspondent Richard Taylor got a rundown of some of its features.

You can follow Richard on Twitter @RichTaylorBBC.