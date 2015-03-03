We've been talking about Virtual Reality for decades - but until now it's mostly been considered too expensive, or simply just not good enough.

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, virtual reality was a big draw - in particular, HTC's announcement it would be working with games maker Valve on its own device.

But thus far, aside from a budget solution from Samsung, no true VR headsets have actually made it to market.

BBC technology reporter Dave Lee hits the floor at MWC to find out when gamers can finally get their hands on VR.

