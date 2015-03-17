New 3D printer 'grows' its objects

Video

A 3D printing process that harnesses light and oxygen has been demonstrated at the Ted (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference in Vancouver.

Its makers say the method is much quicker than current 3D printing methods.

The technique was inspired by the film Terminator 2, in which the T-1000 robot rises from a pool of metallic liquid.

In this demonstration, provided by the company and sped up, the machine creates a model of the Eiffel Tower.