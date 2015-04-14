Media player
Internet Watch Foundation steps up abuse website crackdown
A child abuse watchdog says it has helped to identify and remove more than double the number of sexually explicit web pages depicting youngsters in 2014 - than in the previous year.
The UK-based Internet Watch Foundation said it assisted in the removal of more than 31,000 pages last year, compared with just over 13,000 in 2013.
Angus Crawford report.
