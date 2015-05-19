Video

An art project inspired by work being done with the Large Hadron Collider at the Centre For Nuclear Research (Cern) has gone on display.

Ryoji Ikeda spent time as a resident artist at Cern - the world's largest particle physics research institute.

Made up of 40 computers synchronised with projectors and loudspeakers, Ryoji Ikeda's Supersymmetry, creates a powerful and immersive experience.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly reports.

