Rideable Lexus hoverboard prototype developed
A rideable hoverboard has been created by car manufacturer Lexus.
The company introduced its creation in a teaser video it posted online, but did not show a rider using the hoverboard.
Lexus told the BBC it had developed a working prototype and would be releasing more videos over the summer.
A number of companies have been trying to develop a hoverboard in 2015, to match predictions for the year made in the Back to the Future films.
The Lexus hoverboard contains magnets cooled by liquid nitrogen to float above a customised skate park in Barcelona.
The company said it did not intend to sell the device.
25 Jun 2015