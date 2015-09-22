Drone with rope
Drones build rope bridge that humans can cross

Quadcopter drones have been programmed to build a rope bridge capable of supporting the weight of a human.

The project was the result of a joint study by two researchers - one specialising in robotics, the other architecture - at ETH Zurich University's Institute for Dynamic Systems and Control and Gramazio Kohler Research.

They hope the technology could eventually be used to save lives.

