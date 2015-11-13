A man flying a jet pack
Flying a jet pack around New York and other tech news

BBC Click's Stephen Beckett looks at some of the best of the week's technology news including a high-speed printer for electronics, Sony announces it will stop selling Betamax tapes in March 2016 and a man flies around New York using a kerosene-powered jet pack.

  • 13 Nov 2015
