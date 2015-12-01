Video

A prototype vibrating vest which could change the way deaf people understand speech by creating a new route to the brain, has been developed by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

The device works on the concept of sensory substitution - finding alternative ways for one sense to be experienced by another - and is fitted with a series of mobile phone motors which vibrate in specific patterns depending on what is being heard.

BBC Click's Jen Copestake reports.

