A vest that lets you feel words could help deaf people
A prototype vibrating vest which could change the way deaf people understand speech by creating a new route to the brain, has been developed by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.
The device works on the concept of sensory substitution - finding alternative ways for one sense to be experienced by another - and is fitted with a series of mobile phone motors which vibrate in specific patterns depending on what is being heard.
BBC Click's Jen Copestake reports.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
01 Dec 2015
