A start-up is developing an app that can 3D-scan a room in about three minutes.

MyCaptR can then be used to decide how best to remodel a home or office before calling in the builders and buying new furniture.

It will be demonstrated this week by Levels3D at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The company is one of many from France attending the event, thanks to financial support from the country's government,

The BBC's Leo Kelion was given a demo in advance.

