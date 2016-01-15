Rosalie and robocat
Video

Robocat meets a real cat

Hasbro's robotic cat is designed to move and act like a real cat.

It's the first product in Hasbro's Joy For All range, a series of products aimed at the elderly.

We introduced the robocat to Rosalie, a cat owned by Kirsten Brown, a technology journalist for California-based website Fusion.

