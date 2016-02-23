Oral B app
MWC 2016: Oral-B smart toothbrush app spots dirty teeth

Oral-B has released a new "smart toothbrush" that can detect which areas of the mouth are being neglected.

The device, called the "Genius" toothbrush, pairs with a smartphone app which users must stand in front of while cleaning their teeth.

The BBC's Chris Foxx asked Oral-B brand manager Ale Apostoli whether that might be inconvenient.

