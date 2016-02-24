A sensor manufacturer has demonstrated how a fake finger can fool a smartphone's fingerprint sensor at its booth at the Mobile World Congress tech show.

Vkansee, which manufactures high-resolution fingerprint readers, told the BBC that lower-resolution sensors could be fooled by fingers made of modelling clay.

The BBC's Chris Foxx asked the Chinese company's president whether criminals would really take the time to make a mould of a victim's finger to clone it.