The eagle that chases drones

With reports of near-misses with aircraft, invasions of privacy and security breaches, drones are not always welcome flyers.

And as the number of drones in the sky increases, the authorities need to be sure there is a way to bring them down without any danger to those on the ground.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at the technology being used to bring troublesome drones down to earth including one very low-tech solution being tried by police in the Netherlands - an eagle that goes after the unmanned vehicles as if they were its prey.

More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.