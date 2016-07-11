Pokemon trainers take to the streets
A new mobile game that lets players catch Pokemon as they roam the streets has become a phenomenon.

It has proved so successful that Niantic, which makes the game, has delayed its international roll-out to ensure its servers can meet demand.

The BBC's Chris Foxx took to the streets to catch some Pokemon and explore some of the app's highs and lows.

