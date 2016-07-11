Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pokemon Go players take to the streets
A new mobile game that lets players catch Pokemon as they roam the streets has become a phenomenon.
It has proved so successful that Niantic, which makes the game, has delayed its international roll-out to ensure its servers can meet demand.
The BBC's Chris Foxx took to the streets to catch some Pokemon and explore some of the app's highs and lows.
-
11 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window