Video

A low-cost underwater drone has provided one of the closest looks at the SS Tahoe shipwreck for more than 70 years.

The OpenROV project's focus is affordability and accessibility, allowing exploration to be available for those who do not have big budgets.

The SS Tahoe was sunk in Lake Tahoe in an attempt to preserve it, but it sank far deeper than was intended and only the most skilled divers could reach it until now.

BBC Click and North America technology reporter Dave Lee reports.

