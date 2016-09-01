Video

Pet gadgets are in fashion at Berlin's Ifa tech show.

One start-up is at the event showing off an internet-connected camera that uses lasers to let owners play with their cats and dogs from afar and another camera that lets them give the animals treats.

Petcube recently secured funding for a second generation of its hardware on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

But it faces competition from a growing number of similar products, not least Pawbo - another pet-cam maker, which was recently acquired by Taiwan's tech giant Acer.

The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones reports.