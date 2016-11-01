Can household appliances be hacked?

Media player
As more and more household items including TVs, security webcams and washing machines are hooked up to the internet, there are fears they could be an easy target for hackers.
As the government announce plans to spend nearly £2bn on cyber security, Aaron Laveritt, a risk strategist from Cambridge University tells the PM programme that "we connect things in our homes and do not think about the data being leaked to other people."
01 Nov 2016
