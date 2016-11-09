Robot claims new Rubik's Cube record

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robot claims fastest Rubik's Cube solving time
A robot took just 0.637 seconds to solve a scrambled Rubik's Cube at a trade show in Germany.
The achievement shaves nearly 30% off the official record, which was set by an earlier version of the same machine.
Chipmaker Infineon organised the stunt to highlight how technology can make rapid decisions, which in some cases could save human lives.
(VIDEO: Courtesy of Infineon)
