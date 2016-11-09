Robot claims new Rubik's Cube record
A robot took just 0.637 seconds to solve a scrambled Rubik's Cube at a trade show in Germany.

The achievement shaves nearly 30% off the official record, which was set by an earlier version of the same machine.

Chipmaker Infineon organised the stunt to highlight how technology can make rapid decisions, which in some cases could save human lives.

