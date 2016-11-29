Video

A BBC summit dedicated to exploring world-changing innovations in science, technology and health has been taking place in Sydney, Australia.

Retired Nasa astronaut Ron Garan spoke at the summit about space company World View's plans to take tourists 30km (20 miles) above the Earth.

Mr Garan believes travel above the Earth can bring a new perspective to our lives on the ground.

Gigantic high altitude balloons blown up to the size of a professional football pitch will be attached to a pressurised gondola-like craft holding two crew and six passengers.

The first trip is planned before the end of 2018.

Other companies are also looking into space tourism. Zero2infinity, has similar ambitions for high altitude balloons while Virgin Galactic unveiled the new version of its spaceship earlier this year which is designed to travel at more than 100km above the Earth.

Blue Origin is developing reusable rockets which will be able to launch satellites and people into space.

BBC Click's Jen Copestake reports from the summit.

