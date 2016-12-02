Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
100 Women 2016: Facebook app finds your 100 Women match
Who is your match from our list of BBC's 100 Women? The BBC hosted a joint hackathon with Facebook UK for female developers and designers to win the chance to create a social media product for this year's 100 Women season. The winners came up with "I am", an app that helps you match how you are feeling with the qualities of some of our 100 Women.
Try out the app here!: https://100women.bbcnewslabs.co.uk/
Video Journalist: Dina Demrdash
-
02 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-38162957/100-women-2016-facebook-app-finds-your-100-women-matchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window