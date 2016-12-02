Video

Who is your match from our list of BBC's 100 Women? The BBC hosted a joint hackathon with Facebook UK for female developers and designers to win the chance to create a social media product for this year's 100 Women season. The winners came up with "I am", an app that helps you match how you are feeling with the qualities of some of our 100 Women.

Try out the app here!: https://100women.bbcnewslabs.co.uk/

Video Journalist: Dina Demrdash