Are we being left in the digital slow lane?

According to data quoted by a government-appointed panel of experts, the UK is 54th in the world for 4G mobile networks, behind countries like Romania, Albania and Peru. The government has been warned that this country risks being left in the digital slow lane if improvements aren't made.

Lord Adonis, chair of the infrastructure commission, defends the roll-out of 4G and broadband coverage across the country on the Today programme but he does agree that "companies are not moving fast enough".