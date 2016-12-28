Giant robot takes first steps
Robocop designer's real world robot

A South Korean company has unveiled a prototype for the world's first manned, two-legged robot.

The four-metre high machine is reminiscent of the military robots found in the movie Avatar.

And it is designed by a man involved in the Robocop and Terminator films.

This time around though there are some real-life applications.

