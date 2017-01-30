Media player
The hi-tech connected city of Singapore
The Singapore government is heavily investing in technology initiatives across the city-state.
Sensors monitor pollution and traffic while 3D map modelling can provide useful information such as showing a building’s energy consumption.
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake reports.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
30 Jan 2017
