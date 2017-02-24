The origami inspired bulletproof shield
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

An origami inspired bullet-proof shield and other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news, including an origami inspired lightweight bullet-proof shield.

Plus, the technology making it easier to get ketchup out of a bottle.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 24 Feb 2017
Go to next video: The colour-changing hair dye