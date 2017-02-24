Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
An origami inspired bullet-proof shield and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news, including an origami inspired lightweight bullet-proof shield.
Plus, the technology making it easier to get ketchup out of a bottle.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
24 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-39070248/an-origami-inspired-bullet-proof-shield-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window