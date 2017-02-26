Media player
MWC 2017: LG G6 phone wants to run two apps at once
LG's latest flagship smartphone has an elongated display in order to make it better suited to showing two apps at once.
But the G6 has shunned the modular design of its predecessor meaning it no longer supports slide-in hardware enhancements.
The device was unveiled a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.
Leo Kelion asked one of the firm's executives what was behind the U-turn.
26 Feb 2017
