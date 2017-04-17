Video

A robot designed to swing between cables suspended over crop rows to monitor plants has been developed by US university Georgia Tech.

The prototype robot, called Tarzan, will gather information about the plants and send it to the farmer.

The team plan to test Tarzan on a soybean farm later this year and believe it will be ready for release in three years.

Filming and editing by Cody Godwin

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.